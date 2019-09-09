Jenks Public Schools has launched an app and text tipline it hopes will further improve school safety.
The Trojan Tipline app allows students, parents and staff to share potential security risks with the district.
"For years, we have encouraged our people to say something when they hear something or see something,” Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said in a press release. “Now, it is easier and quicker than ever before to speak up and make our schools safer.”
Available on the iTunes App Store, the Google Play Store or at Jenks Public Schools' website, the Trojan Tipline was developed by tip411. The company offers similar app services for schools, communities and law enforcement, according to its website.
When a tip is submitted, administrators can respond to create a two-way conversation, all while keeping the reporting party anonymous, according to a news release.
The same applies to the tipline's text function, which allows anonymous text messages to 847411 and a corresponding code unique to the specific campus.
Rob Loeber, director of communications for Jenks Public Schools, said he's unsure whether other districts in the area have similar systems. The app wasn't in reaction to any specific incident at the district, Loeber said.
"We've been having discussions about this for several months dating back to last year," Loeber said. "We always are evaluating and re-evaluating our safety procedures and practices, looking at what other districts are doing and what else is out there, what's the latest technology we could use.
"We felt like we wanted to have a system in place that's a little more modern and a little more on the level of kids and the technology they're using these days. ... Kids in middle school and high school always have a phone in their hands. How can we give them something where they feel comfortable using it?"