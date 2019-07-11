A Creek County woman died Thursday after a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 99 on Thursday.
Lucinda R. Long, 67, of Jennings, died at a Tulsa hospital from injuries sustained during the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Long was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger west on 21st Street near Oilton at 10:54 a.m., when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the report. Long’s vehicle was struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Oklahoma 99. The collision occurred about 2 miles north of Oilton.
The driver of the Dodge truck was treated and released from a Stillwater hospital. Her passenger was not injured, according to the report.
Emergency responders transported Long to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Long was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.