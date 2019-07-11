A Creek County woman died Thursday after a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 99 on Thursday.

Lucinda R. Long, 67, of Jennings, died at a Tulsa hospital from injuries sustained during the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Long was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger west on 21st Street near Oilton at 10:54 a.m., when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the report. Long’s vehicle was struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Oklahoma 99. The collision occurred about 2 miles north of Oilton.

The driver of the Dodge truck was treated and released from a Stillwater hospital. Her passenger was not injured, according to the report.

Emergency responders transported Long to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Long was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Harrison is an Arkansas transplant in Oklahoma who does his best to keep Tulsa World's readers up to date on breaking news from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 918-581-8369

Recommended for you