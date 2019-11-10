Reconciliation, says Imam Omar Suleiman, sometimes means accepting that some differences are irreconcilable.
And, he added, those differences “should not prevent us from working together.”
Suleiman, professor of Islamic Studies at Southern Methodist University, will be keynote speaker at the 10th John Hope Franklin Dinner of Reconciliation at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
The dinner is designed to bring together Tulsans of varied backgrounds for conversation and to hear nationally known speakers.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-17. Reservations can be made through jhfcenter.org.
Suleiman, a native of New Orleans, gained attention following Hurricane Katrina for his involvement in relief efforts, even though he was only 19 when he co-founded “Muslims for Humanity.”
He now lives in the Dallas area, where in addition to his duties at SMU, Suleiman is president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and resident scholar of the Valley Ranch Islamic Center.
The Yaqueen Institute describes itself as focusing on reason-based faith, contributions to humanity and combating extremism and Islamophobia.
Suleiman is also co-chair of Faith Forward Dallas at Thanks-Giving Square, a multi-faith alliance for peace and justice.
Peace and justice are two things Suleiman says he’s given a lot of thought.
One, he said, is often presented as being at odds with the other.
“The perception is that peace requires a person to be passive,” Suleiman said, “and that justice requires action. So I work to reconcile these two concepts.”
This, too, fits the general theme Suleiman said he intends to speak about in Tulsa — reconciling the irreconcilable.
People should not be compelled, or feel compelled, to conform for the sake of accommodation, he said.
“How can we work together despite differences?” Suleiman said. “Unity does not mean uniformity.”
Suleiman’s criticism of the Israeli government and the Trump administration’s statements and policies toward Muslims has attracted some controversy, but his larger emphasis has been on community service.
“Part of it was just ingrained in my by the wonderful parents who raised me,” Suleiman said. “They were humanitarians whose mission was to lift up those less fortunate.”
Suleiman’s parents were Palestinian immigrants who met while attending the University of Houston.
“It was not unusual for me to come home to learn we were going to host refugees for three months,” Suleiman said.