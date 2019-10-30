OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County district judge on Wednesday declined to put on hold a law allowing people to carry a weapon without a permit or training.
House Bill 2597, which will allow constitutional or permitless carry, takes effect Friday. The state already has an open carry law on the books.
Passed last session, HB 2597 was the first bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, and others filed a lawsuit earlier this month after failing to get enough signatures on an initiative petition to let voters decide to nullify or keep the law.
The case is before Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews.
The suit alleges the measure violates the single-subject requirement of the Oklahoma Constitution. It sought to put the law on hold pending the outcome of the legal challenge.
Stitt was named as the defendant. He is represented by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office, which argued against the injunction.
“Allowing an aggrieved litigant, particularly an individual legislator on the losing side of a vote, to enjoin duly enacted state laws makes the courts an agent in thwarting the democratic process, undermining the rule of law and the separation of powers,” Hunter’s office wrote in a brief objecting to the requested injunction.
The brief argues that the law only encompasses one subject.