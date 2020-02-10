OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge on Monday ordered mediation in a legal dispute over gaming compacts between Gov. Kevin Stitt and several tribes.

Chief Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District issued the four-page order following a meeting Friday with the parties.

The parties were ordered to each submit a list of three proposed mediators for the court to consider.

The order said the court will act quickly to appoint a mediator. If none is acceptable to the court, more names will be requested.

Within 21 days of the appointment of a mediator, the parties were instructed to issue a status report on mediation to the court.

The order said the mediation should be completed or substantially completed by March 31.

“The Court intends this date to be a firm deadline,” the order states, but left the door open for a possible extension.

The order prohibited the parties from disclosing details of the process without the court’s permission.

“In addition to any and all other prohibitions against disclosure, no party may make any public statement, media release, or other comment for public broadcast regarding the status or conduct of the mediation or the characterization of any party’s position therein without prior leave of the Court,” the order states.

The cost of the mediator will be divided between all parties, the order states.

Three tribes on Dec. 31 sued the state, asking a judge to declare that the gaming compacts automatically renewed.

Stitt believes the compacts expired Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming is illegal without a compact. He is seeking higher fees from the tribes.

Tribes pay the state fees ranging from 4% to 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.

Tribes continue to operate Class III games at their facilities.

Last year, the exclusivity fees totaled nearly $150 million, the bulk of which goes to education.

The suit was originally brought by the Cherokee Nation, the Chickasaw Nation and the Choctaw Nation. The Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation have been allowed to intervene.

