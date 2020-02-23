A large Delaware County poultry operation could be shut down with its water-well permit revoked “at any time” as a district court judge granted a preliminary injunction in ruling against the state agency that issued the permit Friday.
District Court Judge Barry Denney’s ruling could have effects beyond the single case as it soundly rebuffed the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s common policy of issuing strings of 90-day well permits at the discretion of the OWRB executive director in place of a single long-term permit subject to public processes.
In testimony last year, OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham said such a permit has never been denied in her time at the helm, since March 2017.
“Such a proposition is an open invitation to abuse and will not be lent any credence by this Court,” the judge stated.
The judge found that OWRB policies led staff to fail to properly consider potential water pollution issues in violation of the state Clean Water Act and to violate due process rights of neighbors who protested the well placement before a string of five consecutive 90-day permits were issued without notice or an opportunity for a hearing.
Attorney Jason Aamodt of the Indian and Environmental Law Group in Tulsa filed the lawsuit against the OWRB last year on behalf of residents who live near the farm: Louanna Cochran, Andrea Cochran, Gerald Cochran, Melissa Foreman, Suzanne Maupin and Viola Powell. Poultry operation owners Chau Tran and Donna Nguyen were later added as interested parties.
Hearings were held at Delaware District Court in Jay in September and November.
The Blossom Farm operation, on a 72-acre plot near Leach, is permitted to produce about 300,000 broiler chickens roughly every nine or 10 weeks. It relies on wells drilled into the same groundwater aquifers as nearby residential homes. Residents protested issuance of the well permits, citing worries about groundwater depletion and potential pollution as well as surface water pollution related to the operation.
The judge agreed the plaintiffs’ concerns were valid and said the OWRB improperly “failed to consider Plaintiff’s protest; failed to adequately investigate Plaintiff’s protest; rejected Plaintiffs’ protest; and deemed Plaintiff’s protest invalid.”
The OWRB said in court that the residents’ pollution and groundwater complaints lacked specifics and that enforcement of the issues fell to other agencies. But the judge ruled for the plaintiffs, stating the OWRB failed to pass on the complaints to other agencies, did not investigate the potential problems and did not provide the plaintiffs with a hearing.
Denney further stated the OWRB unconstitutionally deprived the property owners of an opportunity to protest the permits against its interest “in reducing administrative burdens.”
The application for the long-term permit is still under protest by the residents and is still under consideration by the OWRB.
Tran and Nguyen own the operation under integrator Simmons Foods, which created an influx of dozens of new operations in Delaware and surrounding counties beginning in late 2017 with the announced expansion of its production operations in nearby Gentry, Arkansas.
Residents have complained state agencies “rubber stamped” the operations and that they were given little or no notice or attention as they complained of threatened groundwater supplies, risks to water quality, and fouled air. Community meetings ensued and a nonprofit, Green Country Guardians, formed with hundreds of members in opposition to what was viewed as unchecked development.
The Guardians group has a list of at least 20 other such well permit protests that were treated similarly by OWRB.
The neighbors received no notice before construction began on Blossom Farm but did receive notice of a long-term “Temporary Permit Application” with the OWRB, and submitted a protest.
The farm instead received a 90-day “Provisional Temporary Permit” from OWRB that did not require public notice, according to the agency. That permit, and five more, allowed them to proceed with construction and go into business raising chickens.
Denney states that no permits should have been issued without a hearing once the protest was filed.
The provisional permit put responsibility for the decision to proceed with building and production on the farm’s owners. The farm went into full operation months ago.
“The Court found that Tran & Nguyen knew or should have known — at the time they commenced construction of their CAFO — they lacked the ability to access water for it,” Denney stated.
In granting the injunction he stated, “any hardship that may befall Tran & Nguyen if they are unable to access additional groundwater through PTPs is a hardship of their own making.”