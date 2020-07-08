OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have until July 15 to file their income taxes since extensions were granted at the federal and state levels in light of disruptions associated with COVID-19. The regular deadline was April 15.
For those filing state returns electronically, the deadline is July 20, said Paula Ross, Oklahoma Tax Commission spokeswoman.
“April 15 is the (normal) deadline,” she said. “If you file electronically, you have until April 20. They did that many years ago to encourage electronic filing.”
Those filing for an extension have until Oct. 15, but they still have to pay any taxes due by the filing deadline, Ross said.
“It is an extension to file, not an extension to pay,” she said.
Those who fail to do so will be subject to paying 5% of the balance due plus interest, she said.
Numbers provided by the agency indicate that as of Tuesday, 1,616,291 returns had been filed, compared with 1,703,409 returns at the same time last year.
Oklahoma Tax Commission Executive Director Jay Doyle said the number of those who filed in June was higher than expected. He said that because the deadline extension was well publicized, the call volumes did not go up significantly.
Most individuals receive a refund rather than owing taxes, Ross said, and the average refund has been $403.27.
Currently, 65% of the returns filed claim a refund, she said.
