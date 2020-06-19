Update 2:45 p.m.: Greenwood Avenue was closed to street traffic for Juneteenth, but one vehicle - a book bus - was parked in the street so little readers could pick out free books.
Caiden Plump, 3, picked out books about a fire truck and a race car driver. Emily Mercado, 11, selected a book about drama. Lorenzo Plump, 6, chose books about a shark and bugs.
The book bus was courtesy of Gaining Ground (gaininggroundliteracy.org).
The book bus was equipped with a slide in the back just to make reading a little more fun.
Update 2:10 p.m.: Early in the day, kids played on inflatables near the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church. Festival-goers chatted, listened to music and got in line at food trucks to satisfy lunch cravings.
Then came the rain.
At 1:35 p.m. rain was heavy enough to send Juneteenth attendees in search of cover. Among choice locations was the overhang of Greenwood Cultural Center, where people tried to simultaneously social distance and stay dry.
The “rain delay” gave some festival guests a chance to know King a little better. King is a 6-week-old pup. The pup was an early birthday present for Jordyn Gilton, who cradled King in her arms. King attracted a lot of attention and affection.
Gilton said she case to Juneteenth to support Black Lives Matter.
The rain picked up at 1:56, making it more challenging to stay dry, but it subsided shortly thereafter and people ventured out from cover to resume the celebration.
Update 1 p.m.: Wearing a “Black Wall Street 1921” face mask, Jacki Jackson of Bixby stood in front of the 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial outside the Greenwood Cultural Center. Jackson had her photograph taken by others and she took a selfie.
Jackson should be used to having her photo taken. She said she was Miss Black Tulsa in 2000.
Asked why she took photos Friday in front of the memorial, she said,
“I remember when I was Miss Black Tulsa, I didn’t know anything about Black Wall Street. So when I came here today I decided to bring my kids (ages 15 and 11). I am teaching them the history that I had to learn about. It’s very important to take a picture and this is very historical for what happened to our ancestors in 1921, almost 100 years ago.”
Jackson said Miss Black Tulsa is in its 50th anniversary year.
Juneteenth attendees arrive to find "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street
Prior to Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration, more than 50 individuals chipped in to help paint "Black Lives Matter" on a Greenwood District street.
The project was launched at 11 p.m. Thursday with a group of five people, but others flocked to the site to help and the paint job was finished around 7 a.m.
"We had this crazy idea and somehow, thanks to our amazing community, we were able to pull it off," Briana Shea said in a Facebook post. "Thank you all and damn, it feels good. Stay safe everyone."
Shea said love support and donations came flooding in after the idea was pitched to the community.
The Greenwood District is home to Black Wall Street, where African-American-owned businesses suffered destruction during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration is launching Friday in the Greenwood District. Juneteeth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, when Union troops at the end of the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to inform African-Americans there of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued two years before.
Activist and politician the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to make a 7 p.m. keynote address at Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration. The Original Lakeside Band and American gospel musician Le’Andrea Johnson are among entertainers. The event will also feature local vendor booths, food trucks, and children’s activities.
Due to an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, Tulsa Juneteenth is taking enhanced operational measures to ensure the health and safety of all guests and volunteers attending Friday’s event. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear their mask and exercise recommended social distancing practices at all times.
Complimentary face masks will be available to attendees through a partnership with the non-profit organization, Until We Do It.
