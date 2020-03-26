There have been dinosaur sightings in a Tulsa neighborhood.
That’s a good thing.
Bethany Martin is the owner of an inflatable T-Rex costume. Bored in this age of social distancing, she put on the costume a few days ago with the intent of bringing joy to others. She stood on the corner of 27th and Yale in her T-Rex suit and waved to people in passing cars.
Neighborhood kids spotted the T-Rex and alerted others to the dinosaur’s presence. Hmmmm.
“I was like, you know what, I should do this every day, go for a 10- or 20-minute walk and just give the kids something to look forward to,” Martin said.
“I’m a kindergarten teacher so I’m obviously not able to work right now, and I miss my students a lot. So it’s like, well, if I can’t be with my students, at least I can make some other students happy.”
Martin said she teaches at Unity Learning Academy. On Thursday, she put on the T-Rex costume and stood outside a neighborhood school, Hoover Elementary, as meals were being distributed to children.
Martin uses a neighborhood Facebook page to let people know when the T-Rex is going to be roaming about. She skipped one day because plumbers were at her home, but otherwise, she has been consistent in making her neighborhood a little bit Jurassic. It’s a safe way to put smiles on faces.
“I’m still keeping a safe distance,” she said. “But (the costume is) pretty airtight, and I don’t have to worry about germs getting into it, so it’s kind of nice.”