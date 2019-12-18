A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Bristow man of coercion and enticement of a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.
Arthur James Mann, 34, was found guilty of identifying himself as a 16-year-old boy with a fake name and initiating multiple sexual conversations with a Facebook user he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover Bristow police officer, according to a news release.
Mann requested nude photos and suggested the two meet for sex in August 2018, but he arrived in pajamas and slippers to be greeted by police officers, the release states.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores stressed that the case, in which a cell phone and Facebook messages were key evidence, illustrates the importance of law enforcement's lawful access to electronic devices and social media platforms.
“I hope the public understands that law enforcement gains “lawful access” to cell phones and social media accounts through warrants and wiretaps approved by impartial judges,” Shores said in the release. “‘Warrant proof encryption’ or ‘end-to-end encryption’ touted by some social media platforms actually facilitates and protects the criminal acts of pedophiles and others online.
"Parents must be aware that sex predators like Mann use social media to find, groom, and entice their prey. In this case, we were lucky the defendant was talking to an undercover law enforcement officer and not a 13-year-old child."
Mann's sentencing is scheduled for March 2020. He faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and supervised release of at least five years up to life, and a maximum fine of $250,000, the release states.
The case, prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, was investigated by the Bristow Police Department.
Project Safe Childhood, which the Department of Justice launched in May 2006, marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children online, as well as to identify and rescue victims, the release states.