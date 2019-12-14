JENKS — Two juveniles and one man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Jenks, police said Saturday.
Jenks police found the unidentified individuals dead inside at a residence in the 3600 block of West 106th Street South, Maj. Melissa Brown said.
Officers, Brown said, were called to the home about 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance at the location. The domestic disturbance culminated in the fatal shooting of three people, one of whom police believe to be a suicide.
"Obviously, we're shocked to have yet again another homicide in town," Brown said. "We're just going to do everything we can to figure out what happened and try to give the family some peace."
The area where the shooting occurred was a quiet suburban neighborhood located near U.S. 75 in Jenks. Houses were decorated for Christmas and neighbors came to see what the commotion was about. One resident said the fatal shooting was uncharacteristic for the neighborhood.
Other people lived in the house and were not injured during the shooting. Brown said they are speaking with investigators. Brown said the residence in question did not have any previous history with Jenks police.
The identities of the deceased were withheld Saturday evening.
The last homicide in Jenks occurred in April 2018, when Justin Little, 26, of Bristow, fatally shot Johnathon Weatherford. Little was later convicted in that shooting.
Before that, the last homicide that occurred in Jenks was in 2014.