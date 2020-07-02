Two tribes that currently have no casinos have signed gaming compacts with the state of Oklahoma that the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association says are “neither legal nor helpful.”
On Thursday, officials announced 15-year gaming compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Signed Wednesday, each agreement is site-specific for an as yet unbuilt facility outside the tribes’ jurisdictional areas within a mile of a highway.
The Kialegees’ agreement is restricted to Oklahoma County east of Choctaw Road.
The UKB has not operated any gaming properties since its Tahlequah casino closed in 2013. As written, its compact is for a single facility in Logan County and does not allow for any Class III gaming at the shuttered Keetoowah Cherokee Casino property in Tahlequah.
“We’re trying to create a win-win situation for all Oklahomans and certainly for our tribal members,” UKB Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson said.
“We’re looking forward to a long relationship with the state that not only benefits our tribe but our citizens of the great state of Oklahoma.”
In an emailed statement, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan criticized the new agreements, noting that litigation is still pending over the roles of the state’s executive and legislative branches when it comes to new compacts.
“Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association respects that each sovereign tribal nation must decide for itself what is best for its citizens,” he said.
Litigation is pending over whether Gov. Kevin Stitt had the authority to approve gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe that go beyond what is statutorily allowed in the state.
“Like many others, we listened carefully to the July 1 oral arguments before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and we agree with Oklahoma’s legislative leadership and Attorney General Mike Hunter that Stitt unilaterally entering into new gaming agreements with tribal nations violates state law.
“For the past year, Gov. Stitt’s actions have caused unnecessary strife, costly litigation and have wasted the state’s resources,” Morgan continued.
“The new agreements signed between Gov. Stitt and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and Kialegee Tribal Town are neither legal nor helpful.”
Although sports betting is included in the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria compacts, signed earlier this year, sports betting is not included in either of the new agreements.
The UKB compact sets an exclusivity fee sliding scale ranging from 12% to 15% of revenue from Class III machines.
For the Kialegees, the exclusivity fee is set at 12% for the first two years their casino is open; then the sliding scale will be implemented for the rest of the compact’s duration.
Additionally, each tribe would pay an 18 percent exclusivity fee on revenue from nonhouse-banked table and card games, such as roulette, craps, poker and blackjack.
Located in central Oklahoma, Logan County is about 90 minutes west of the UKB’s jurisdictional area. The only casino in the county is a 40-machine property in Coyle operated by the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
However, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe’s recently signed compact also includes the state’s approval for the Red Rock-based tribe to open a facility in the same county pending a successful land trust application.
Section 20 of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act includes provisions for tribes to take land into trust outside of their jurisdictional areas if certain conditions are met, including approval from state officials.
For the Kialegees, that state approval is contingent upon signing an agreement with another tribe by June 30, 2021, to jointly manage the casino. Additionally, the tribe must submit its application to the federal government for consideration under the IGRA by June 30, 2023.
“The Kialegee Tribal Town is pursuing a sound business plan for its first gaming location in Oklahoma with their compact commitment to partner with another tribe on this venture,” Gov. Stitt said.
“They have been good faith partners in this process, and the state looks forward to supporting their efforts to strengthen opportunities for KTT citizens, to expand economic development in the region, and to generate new revenue for Oklahoma’s public education system.”
The UKB must submit its application to the federal government by July 1, 2024.
Under the terms of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the compacts must be approved by the Department of the Interior before they can take effect.
If no formal action is taken within 45 days, as was the case with the compacts signed in April by the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe, they will be deemed approved but will not take effect until they are published in the Federal Register.