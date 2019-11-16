One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a shooting at a north Tulsa park, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
Officers were initially sent to Norvell Park, located near East Independence Street and North 77th East Avenue, after they received multiple reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles, Tulsa Police Sgt. Matt Rose said.
One person, whose identity has not been released, was struck by that gunfire and pronounced dead at a nearby location.
"We have several witnesses that left that park (and) drove over here," Rose said. "One of the drivers believed he was going to be able to take one of the victims to a nearby hospital."
Officers were dispatched again to the shooting victim at the intersection of North Norwood Avenue and East 26th Place North, about 3 miles north-northeast from the park. Officers found a Chevrolet sedan and one gunshot victim.
Emergency responders arrived at that location and attempted to resuscitate the man before he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police "locked down" both scenes — the park and the residential neighborhood — Saturday afternoon while detectives investigated the shooting, Rose said.
As of Saturday evening, officers were searching for a white Dodge truck. Rose said it was possibly a Ram 1500 with a 2005-2010 body style with chrome trim that was occupied by two men.
Anyone with information in the city's 57th homicide may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.