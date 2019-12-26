Above, Thomas Boxley, a member of the Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission, lights a candle during the Kwanzaa celebration at Rudisill Regional Library’s Ancestral Hall on Thursday, the first day of Kwanzaa. At right, Poet Phetote Mshairi recites a spoken word piece during the Kwanzaa celebration. Far right, Natalie Stewart, 3, drinks water during the Libation Ceremony portion of the celebration. According to the traditional Libation Ceremony, cool water, “which holds the essence of life to nourish our souls,” is used in remembrance of ancestors. Kwanzaa is a seven-day nonreligious holiday that celebrates African Americans’ ancestral roots and promotes unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith in community. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

