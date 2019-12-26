Above, Thomas Boxley, a member of the Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission, lights a candle during the Kwanzaa celebration at Rudisill Regional Library’s Ancestral Hall on Thursday, the first day of Kwanzaa. At right, Poet Phetote Mshairi recites a spoken word piece during the Kwanzaa celebration. Far right, Natalie Stewart, 3, drinks water during the Libation Ceremony portion of the celebration. According to the traditional Libation Ceremony, cool water, “which holds the essence of life to nourish our souls,” is used in remembrance of ancestors. Kwanzaa is a seven-day nonreligious holiday that celebrates African Americans’ ancestral roots and promotes unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith in community. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Table Talk: Jim's Coney Island to close Dec. 31, Naples Flatbread closes downtown
-
Stitt cabinet member quits, criticizes governor for 'unnecessary conflict' with tribes
-
Tulsa Public Schools releases 16 teachers midway through school year; most have emergency certification
-
Tulsa Public Schools loses nearly $4 million in midyear adjustments as Epic Charter Schools picks up almost $44 million more
-
Rusty Hilger, the quarterback of OSU’s first 10-win team, dead at 57
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716