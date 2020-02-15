Chesapeake Energy Arena (copy)

Trae Young was asked Saturday if he'd like to see the NBA All-Star game in Oklahoma City some day.

"It'd be super fun to get an All-Star game out in OKC," the Hawks guard and former Sooner said. "Being able to go back home and play in front of them would be fun. I think they gotta get maybe one or two more hotels to be able to get it going."

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt tweeted that Young was "spot-on."

"I get this question from time to time," Holt tweeted. "NBA requires 6,000 rooms near the arena and wants them to be four-star. Even with (the) Omni we're just not anywhere near that."

