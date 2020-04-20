Race Massacre Education (copy)

The state's economy can't remain locked down forever — or even seven or eight months — but when and how it will begin to come out of hiding from COVID-19 is impossible to say, U.S. James Lankford said Monday.

"No one really knows," Lankford said during a teleconference with members of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

Several on the call indicated their businesses can't hold out much longer. One said he'd probably "be broke" in 60 days.

Another, though, said his manufacturing plant has resumed operations after 3 1/2 weeks.

Lankford listed the usual benchmarks for relaxing constraints on movements during the epidemic, but conceded there are limits on how much the economy can take.

"Some people say wait until there are no coronavirus cases," Lankford said 'We can't do that. This is a virus that could be with us a very long time."

A vaccine for COVID-19 is at least eight or nine months away, Lankford said, adding, "We can't wait and hold the economy down until December or January. The damage will be too much."

At best, he said, Oklahoma, the nation as a whole and the entire globe can learn to manage and treat the virus. He said some sort of phased lifting of restrictions is likely in the works, with the reopening of businesses now closed among the first steps.

"'Non-essential' businesses are not non-essential to the people who work there,'" he said.

Lankford said the most vulnerable populations — seniors and people with certain medical conditions — probably will need to remain isolated for quite some time.

Responding to a question from Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson, Lankford said he thinks schools will probably open as normal, or nearly so, in the fall.

"There's no way to guess on the fall," Lankford said at first, then concluded, "I'm still in the assumption we'll be back in school in the fall. There's no reason we shouldn't at this point but there's no way to tell for sure."

