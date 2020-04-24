Hail and damaging winds may accompany a bout of severe storms forecast for Friday afternoon.
Storms are expected to develop in northeast Oklahoma by mid-afternoon and spread to southeast Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Meteorologists forecast that instability and severe weather potential in that system will increase as it expands south.
The main risk is severe thunderstorms. However, damaging winds and large hail, up to a tennis ball, may accompany any areas where severe weather develops.
The strongest storms are forecast along and south of Interstate 40. Those storms will have a limited tornado risk, according to the weather service. Storms are forecast to continue spreading east into Arkansas by early evening.
Severe weather risks will taper off as the storm moves farther east later in the evening.
April 22 video: Gov. Stitt announces a phased reopening of coronavirus-shuttered Oklahoma businesses
Photos: Before-and-after images show environmental shift due to pandemic