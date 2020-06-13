More than 23,000 people in southern Tulsa and western Wagoner counties are without power Saturday evening, according to a Public Service Company of Oklahoma outage map.
At one point nearly 40,000 were without power in PSO's service area, according to the outage map. Numerous traffic lights were out across Tulsa as well.
PSO Spokesman Stan Whiteford said it's believed a transmission line locked out about 6 p.m., leading to more problems at substations downstream.
Another outage occurred shortly thereafter affecting parts of Okmulgee County, but Whiteford said he wasn't aware whether the two outages were connected.
