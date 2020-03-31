A Tulsa County man died March 18.
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 65
Deaths: 3
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 481
Deaths: 17
United States
Positive cases: 164,719
Deaths: 3,170
Worldwide
Positive cases: 803,313
Deaths: 39,014
Updated 8 a.m. March 31
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press