The second year of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's revamped school report cards saw an increase in the number of Tulsa Public Schools sites with a failing grade.
Twenty-eight TPS schools received an overall F grade in the 2018-19 Oklahoma School Report Card, compared to 21 the previous year. Booker T. Washington High School remains the district's only A grade.
School grades were published by the state Monday afternoon on an interactive dashboard at oklaschools.com. The dashboard allows users to analyze and compare data with schools across the state and to compare date between different student groups, such as students with disabilities, different races and ethnicities, and English learners.
After a brief hiatus, the report cardsreturned in February with an analysis of the 2017-18 school year after undergoing an extensive redesign to better reflect student achievement and school improvement.
They include measures of each public school’s academic achievement, English language proficiency and chronic absenteeism. There are also measurements of academic growth for elementary and middle schools and graduation rates and post-secondary opportunities at high schools.
Each indicator is assigned a number of points and given an individual letter grade, with a maximum of 90 available points to produce a school’s overall grade. The online dashboard includes a single, overall letter grade at the bottom of each school page.
Five previously failing TPS schools improved their overall grades to a D in 2018-19. Another — Central High School — jumped from an F to a C.
On the flip side, 12 district schools drop to an F last year after scoring a D in 2017-18. Hale High School and Monroe Demonstration Academy are among the new F schools.
A TPS spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the increase in F schools but released a statement highlighting improvements at some sites in English language proficiency and post-secondary opportunities.
"Even as Oklahoma standards and assessments have changed over the years, Tulsa Public Schools has kept a focus on college-and-career-readiness, maintained a high bar for academic growth and implemented rigorous curriculum and assessments based on college-and-career-ready benchmarks," the statement reads.
After a two-year hiatus, the Oklahoma State Department of Education released on Feb. 28, 2019, school report cards with a new design and a new…
Across the state, academic achievement declined in all tested grades but was most pronounced in high schools. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the decline is concerning and requires attention.
“If we do not make meaningful changes in our instructional practices, we will not see meaningful change in our academic performance,” Hofmeister said in a written press statement. “If districts have done nothing different than what they’ve always done, they likely saw a drop in their overall letter grade.”
Overall academic growth was up for students in third through eighth grades. The rate of math growth was an improvement from 2017-2018, while growth in English/language arts was down slightly.
At Oklahoma’s high schools, the report cards revealed a 0.7% increase in the four-year graduation rate — from 82.9% to 83.6% — as well as gains in post-secondary opportunities for graduates. Hofmeister noted that internships for students, one measurement within high schools’ “Post-secondary Opportunities” grade card indicator, were up 400% over the previous year.
“This tremendous jump in internships confirms the effectiveness of Oklahoma’s emphasis on college and career readiness,” Hofmeister said.
The president of Oklahoma’s largest teachers union said the state’s grading system cannot fully capture the efforts of students or school employees.
“You can’t look at a school’s grade and see the dedication and hard work of the faculty, support professionals, administrators and school board members who are doing all they can for our students every single day,” said Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association. “Like our students, schools are so much more than a test score. Like our students, our schools are more than a bell curve with a prescribed number of winners and losers. Like our students, our schools are living, breathing, complicated examples of real life and cannot be boiled down to a single letter.”
This story still is being developed. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.