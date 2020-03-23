OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are working to craft a budget for the next fiscal year and are preparing to plug holes in the existing budget in the midst of waves of financial uncertainty.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said while the numbers are fluid, it is possible the state could be short some $200 million for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
It is also possible the state will have up to $500 million less for fiscal year 2021, Thompson said.
But several factors could impact the numbers, he said.
Those factors include delaying tax payments until July and a possible federal stimulus package.
Thompson said sales tax revenues are expected to be up due to increased spending but oil, a major driver, is way down.
“It is possible we could have what we call a revenue failure,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference on Sunday. “We are working to address that.”
A revenue failure for the current fiscal year could require cuts to existing agency budgets.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said that if a revenue failure is declared, lawmakers will be able to address it because they are in session.
“Agencies should not be concerned or the public should not be concerned there is going to be any change in this year’s budget whatsoever,” McCall said. “We will immediately stabilize that situation.”
Oklahoma has about $800 million in its "rainy day" fund and another $200 million in its Revenue Stabilization fund.
McCall said the state has weathered tough economic times in the past and is prepared to do so again.
“The great news is last session we saved $200 million,” Stitt said at Sunday's press conference. “We were very fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars, even though we had a budget surplus last year. Everything looked rosy. We have the largest savings account in our state’s history. That is significant and is going to help us get through this down time.”
McCall said the Legislature is prepared to fulfill its constitutional obligations through appropriations and priority policies that will need to be considered.
“I have no concern at all that we will not be able to address any situation or challenge that may face us,” McCall said.