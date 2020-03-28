Oklahoma's 147 legislators may not be meeting under the big dome at the Capitol or voting on legislation, but that doesn't mean they aren't working.
"Oh my gosh, yes," State Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, replied when asked if she was staying busy with legislative work.
"I wish I could say I'm sitting on the couch eating bonbons, but that's not the case," she said.
Even in normal times, the biggest part of most legislators' jobs is acting as a conduit between constituents and not only state government, but often local and federal government as well.
Now, in the midst of a viral outbreak that is causing almost hourly changes in daily life, that role has become even more important.
"The volume of constituent inquiries is huge," said John Estus, spokesman for Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, attests to that.
"I'm getting a tremendous amount of contacts (from constituents)," Phillips said. "More than ever before. There is constant stress in my district."
That stress is caused by a combination of fear of the virus itself, the sharp downturn in economic activity and concerns about how school children will be able to continue their education without access to on-line instruction.
Phillips' District 24 stretches from just south of Glenpool to south of Holdenville. It is very rural and not especially prosperous, with a lot of small businesses and limited access to medical facilities and broadband internet service.
"Telemedicine can't happen in most of my district, distance learning can't happen in most of my district, even ordering from Amazon ... can't happen in most of my district," Phillips said.
Blancett, who represents a mid-town Tulsa district, said trying to keep up with the rapidly developing situation is challenging.
"It's my responsibility to be up to date," she said. "With every nugget of information comes a thousand questions to be asked."
Before a couple of weeks ago, those questions would more often than not be asked and answered face-to-face in the Capitol. Now those communications are all electronic.
To date, Blancett said, those communications have been fairly smooth.
"We have Zoom and teleconferences with the governor, with the Department of Health, with (Human Services). ... Our (Democratic) caucus has a text feed through What's App that keeps us in constant conversation," she said.
Estus said the speake'rs office emails members at least once a day with updates and that budget discussions are ongoing. The caucuses are meeting digitally, and a video conference with McCall and the minority caucus was scheduled for Friday.
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said he may be better acclimated to the current situation than most. Before winning his seat two years ago, Haste was in sales operating from a home office.
"I'm used to using conference calls and Zoom calls," Haste said. "I had six conference calls today."
Haste's suburban district straddles the Tulsa-Wagoner county line and encompasses a fairly diverse mix of commercial, residential and small business constituents.
Haste said he's being called on for recommendations on whether businesses have to close under ever-changing state and local edicts.
"The biggest thing right now is being able to get reliable answers," he said, noting that he's had to point out to constituents "Facebook doesn't always provide the correct answers."
Even information that's accurate one minute might not be the next, Haste said, and that's "a problem (because) I have to say, 'Disregard what I just told you.'"
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, is one of several legislators with school-age children. His 11-year-old son Gavin began distance learning activities on Wednesday, which means Nichols is experiencing first-hand what many of his constituents are doing now that schools are out until at least the summer.
"I'm the principal, lunch man and bus driver, all rolled together," Nichols said.
Nichols' district reaches from the eastern edge of downtown Tulsa to beyond Sperry and downtown Owasso. It includes the mammoth Cherokee Industrial Park but also many family owned businesses.
"Most businesses are being pretty responsible," Nichols said. "In most cases, the owners started them or inherited them, so it's very personal to them.
"They obviously have concerns about their employees, It's not just 'How much is this going to cost me.' They don't want their employees getting sick," he said.
Nichols said he thinks a lot of businesses would have preferred a 21-day "hard shutdown" instead of a gradual tightening of restrictions on movements and commerce. It may have been more painful at first, he said, but might have reduced the long-term risk.
"I think this will be the new normal for a really long time," he said.
State Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, is more optimistic even though, as a financial planner, he's dealing with clients panicky about the stock market as well as constituents worried about everything else and fellow lawmakers unsure what's next in a topsy turvey session.
Stanislawski is the senior member of the Senate — the only one term-limited this year. He's been through acrimonious special sessions, budget failures, bitter policy fights and even a few good years.
Now, as chairman of the Education and General Government and Transportation Committees, he's involved in several different aspects of policy making. This year, that includes prioritizing legislation in the event a truncated session leaves little time for anything other than passing a budget.
"I identified one batch of bills ... that under normal circumstances would move forward easily," he said. "Now, because of limited time, I have to decide which ones are really a priority."