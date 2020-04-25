OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are questioning whether the state really will have $1.3 billion less to spend in fiscal year 2021.
In a letter to lawmakers on Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the Oklahoma Tax Commission had revised projected figures for available expenditures in fiscal year 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 economic downturn, a drop in income and sales taxes, and a reduction in oil prices, the state’s general revenue fund is expected to have $1.36 billion less in fiscal year 2021, Stitt wrote as chairman of the Board of Equalization, which certifies funds available for legislative spending.
While the Board of Equalization’s February report provided $8.244 billion worth of spending authority for the Legislature for fiscal year 2021, the latest projection shows just $6.878 billion available, a difference of $1.366 billion.
“We respectfully advise that the Legislature take into account the above information from the Oklahoma Tax Commission to properly adjust expectations of estimated revenue for planning purposes in crafting a budget for Fiscal Year 2021,” Stitt wrote.
Lawmakers are in the process of creating a fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1.
The action comes after lawmakers and Stitt backfilled the fiscal year 2020 budget to avoid cuts due to a revenue failure.
“We had been going into budget negotiations knowing the revenue picture was looking worse than we were told in February,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
But the $1.36 billion shortfall figure was presented without any backup data, Treat said.
He said he was “circumspect” about the figure, adding that he thought it was “exaggerated.”
He said the magnitude of the $1.36 billion figure was a surprise that “came out of left field.”
He said the letter was tantamount to calling for a 7.5% across-the-board budget cut to state agencies in fiscal year 2021.
He said the Senate will not sign off on that, adding that any cuts need to be targeted and methodical.
Education can’t afford a 7.5% cut, Treat said.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the $1.36 billion figure “is quite possibly the worst-case scenario.”
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he wrote a letter to Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei, a former Republican senator from Tulsa, with questions concerning how the $1.36 billion figure was determined.
“When I look at the study they provided to justify the numbers, I am not seeing the correlation,” Thompson said, adding that the $1.36 billion figure would actually be a cut of about 9%.
Thompson said he is automatically suspicious of the numbers when they don’t add up.
“The Oklahoma Tax Commission used the same methodology for estimating Fiscal Year 2021 major revenue sources as it did for the update of the Fiscal Year 2020 revenue, which the Board of Equalization used to certify the Fiscal Year 2020 revenue failure,” said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
“This methodology, although imperfect, is driven by economic analysis which looks at unemployment levels and massive declines in oil and gas prices. Comparisons are made to previous recessions and previous major declines in oil and gas production. We believe these apolitical revenue revisions should be taken very seriously.”
