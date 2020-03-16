OKLAHOMA CITY — In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, legislative leaders on Monday announced restrictions at the state Capitol.
“Based upon information received from the health organizations, we are in agreement that beginning today we will restrict and limit access to the state Capitol following what other states have done in order to try to play our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The House also passed a new rule that would allow proxy floor voting by representatives, should it be necessary. It would only be implemented if needed on major bills.
The Senate did not take up such a measure.
Legislative leaders said they plan to meet Tuesday, but were expected to be off Wednesday through Friday as planned. Lawmakers normally do not meet on Fridays and have limited action on spring break.
A decision on whether or not the Legislature will be session next week has yet to be determined.
McCall said that beginning Monday, access to the Capitol will be limited to elected officials, essential Capitol staff, the press and invited state employees.
The Capitol will not physically be accessible to lobbyists.
Tours, field trips, receptions, rallies and public visitation will be suspended, McCall said. The page program also will be suspended after this week, McCall said.
McCall said the suspensions are being looked at on a daily basis.
“We are committed to finishing this constitutional session and fulfilling our constitutional duties to the people of the state of Oklahoma,” McCall said.
Legislative activities will still be streamed over the internet so the public can follow them.
“We want to make sure we do our part in keeping Oklahomans safe and healthy,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “After we depart from the Capitol we go to all corners and all areas of the state. We want to make sure we contribute to keeping Oklahoma safe and healthy and trying to flatten that curve.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the proxy voting rule means that on an emergency basis, the House would be able to send just a few people to the floor in order to vote on very important measures, which includes the state budget. Those on the floor would be casting votes for other members, she said.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said both the Senate and House had historic bipartisan caucus meetings on Monday to discuss the situation.
“What we did today is very unprecedented in the House — moving forward with a proxy voting system,” Echols said. “We did that to be a good example. Because we are a large body of 101 members, we have issues the Senate as a smaller body doesn’t have to deal with.”
The Senate has 48 members.
“There is a chance there could be recommendations at some point in time in the future that 101-member bodies not meet,” Echols said.
McCall said closing the Capitol has not been discussed.
“We want to make it very clear,” McCall said. “We are not closing the government down. We will continue to work and accomplish the work we are constitutionally required to do. We do not the public to worry about public services, governmental services. Those are going to continue.”