OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders on Tuesday filed suit against the Oklahoma Board of Equalization stemming from a budget dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The lawsuit asks the Oklahoma Supreme Court to force the Oklahoma Board of Equalization, chaired by the governor, to declare a revenue failure for fiscal year 2020 and allow the state to tap its "rainy day" fund.
On April 6, lawmakers passed three budget stabilization bills designed to prevent state agency budget cuts for the current fiscal year. The cuts would be 6.2% during the last quarter of the fiscal year.
That same day, Stitt abruptly cancelled a meeting where the Board of Equalization was poised to declare a revenue failure, citing technical difficulties with the bills.
The governor has expressed concerns that the package cut one of his projects, the digital transformation fund, but did not cut other state agencies.
Stitt signed two of the three to fund state government through April. He asked lawmakers to return to the Capitol to come up with another measure to avoid cuts for May and June.
Stitt took no action on Senate Bill 199, which would appropriate $302 million in rainy day funds to address the shortfall, saying it was null and void. The measure took effect absent his signature, but can’t be triggered without a revenue failure declaration by the Board of Equalization.
Stitt accused House leadership of playing "Washington, D.C., politics."
Lawmakers have said the governor has the necessary legislation to avoid budget cuts.
The shortfall is expected to be at least $416 million.
The lawsuit seeks to force the Board of Equalization to meet and to determine whether a revenue failure has occurred
“Holding hostage $302,339,481 in Rainy Day Funds necessary for the full funding of core services though the end of Fiscal Year 2020 is in contravention of the Board’s duties,” according to the lawsuit. “The Board should be commanded to meet at the earliest possible time.”
The suit said the board can’t hold up the Legislature’s appropriations power. If it fails to act in the timeframe set by the state Constitution, the Legislature can bypass it, according to the suit.
Stitt on April 3 issued a press release saying he expected a revenue failure of about $416 million, the suit said.
The suit said Stitt is one member of the seven-person Board of Equalization.
“Were Governor Stitt, as Chair, permitted to hold up the Board’s meeting, this power would be tantamount to a super veto over the appropriations process — that is not a power acknowledged in our Constitution,” the suit said. “The Board must meet and it has a duty to do so.”
The plaintiffs in the suit are House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.
Former Senate President Pro Tem Glenn Coffee, who served as secretary of state under former Gov. Mary Fallin, filed the lawsuit on behalf of lawmakers.
Attorney General Mike Hunter is not representing the Board of Equalization and had no comment on the lawsuit, said Alex Gerszewski, a Hunter spokesman. Hunter is a member of the Board of Equalization.
Asked for a comment on the lawsuit, Stitt Communications Director Baylee Lakey said, "The governor and his senior staff members are all at the Governor's Solution Task Force headquarters working on the state's comprehensive response to COVID-19 and have not been able to fully review the petition."
