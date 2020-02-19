OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two measures moving through the Legislature seek to ask voters to make substantial changes to the state’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Voters in 2000 created TSET and put the funds in a lockbox. The trust receives 75% of the state’s annual payment from the 1998 master settlement agreement with tobacco companies.
The dollars are invested and the earnings are used to fund health programs. The principal of the trust currently is about $1.3 billion.
The agency’s budget was just short of $50 million with administrative costs at 3%, said Thomas Larson, TSET spokesman.
The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday passed two measures that would ask voters to change how TSET is funded.
Senate Joint Resolution 27, by Majority Floor Leader Kim David, R-Porter, would reduce the amount of settlement funds going to TSET to 25% with the rest going to the Legislature to use to draw down federal matching funds for the Medicaid program.
David said she has looked at budgets of other states that have expanded Medicaid. Every state underestimated the costs, she said.
The measure passed the Senate Rules Committee by a vote of 9-2 and heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, joined Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, in voting against the measure.
Kirt said she was deeply concerned about changing what has been a successful program that served as a model nationally.
Senate Joint Resolution 28, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, would also make significant changes to TSET.
He said that instead of putting new money that comes in each year into the trust and investing it, TSET could spend the money right away.
“It would allow them to do what they have always done, but there is about another $50 million a year that they would be able to use now instead of investing it and only using the interest that comes off of that in the future,” McCortney said.
SJR 28 passed the Senate Rules Committee and heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“The board of directors has not taken a position on either of those bills,” Larson said.
Finally, the Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Joint Resolution 30, by Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow.
The measure would let voters raise the cap on the amount of money that can be deposited into the state’s “rainy day” fund. The cap would be raised to 30% from 15% of the amount certified for the General Revenue Fund for the preceding year.
The measure would better help the state weather economic downturns, Newhouse said.
Newhouse said Gov. Kevin Stitt has endorsed the proposal, which now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Bills proposed for Oklahoma’s 2020 legislative session.
Teacher pay
Three measures address compensation increases for Oklahoma teachers:
, SB1357 (bonuses) and SB1406 (special ed). SB1617
Senate Joint Resolution 25 by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-OKC
Would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment that Congress sent to the states for ratification in 1972. It would require 38 states, and after this year's legislative session began, Virginia appears poised to be the 38th to ratify.
Firearms
SB1398 and HB2796 would allow lawmakers to carry guns in the Capitol.
Other bills addressing firearms:
, SB1401 SB1567 (concealed carry license holders would be able to carry on public campuses), (explicit Second Amendment protections) HB2781
Firearm prohibitions proposed
would prohibit most magazines with a capacity of 11 rounds or more. House Bill 2940
would prohibit assault-style rifles from otherwise legal carry in cities with more than 100,000 residents. HB2945
HB3301 by Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole
Would designate cornmeal hoecakes as the official state cornbread. Hoecakes were named for the iron pan they were cooked in: A hoe looks similar to a round cast iron griddle. They're also known as Johnny cakes.
Abortion bills
SB 1721 (Unborn Person Equality Act)
SB 1728 (Unborn Person Wrongful Death)
SB 1786 (precludes doctors from performing abortions upon penalty of license revocation), SB 1959 (prohibits abortions if a fetal heartbeat or brainwaves are detected)
HB 4116 (makes abortion a felony punishable by 40-50 years)
HB 2900 (makes abortion murder)
Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Would make 2020 the Year of the Bible in Oklahoma.
Medical marijuana - protections
HB3092 would exempt disabled veterans from paying tax on medical cannabis at dispensaries.
SB1909 would prohibit patient data from being used by OSBI for firearm licensing.
HB3061 prohibits counties from discriminating against MMJ businesses through zoning.
HB3227 would allow for home delivery of cannabis to licensed patients.
HB3941 would provide medical marijuana patient rights for nursing home residents and those in hospice care.
Medical marijuana - restrictions, expansions
SB1257 would restrict billboard advertising for medical marijuana.
HB3533 would restrict medical marijuana use in outdoor seating areas or standalone bars.
SB1228 would expand patient application discounts to disabled veterans/hospice patients/those with terminal diseases.
SB1248 would permit pharmacies to apply for dispensary licenses upon the federal government removing cannabis from the federal controlled drug schedule.
HB3474 would eliminate the statutory cap on cannabis waste license holders.
Medical marijuana
House Bill 3957 would permit dispensaries to produce and sell cannabis pre-rolls without a processor license.
HB3960 clarifies definitions for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Medial marijuana - more changes proposed
Signs for Fellowship Congregational Church and Dr. Z Leaf marijuana dispensary are seen on Harvard Avenue.
, but would not affect dispensaries already conducting business near churches. House Bill 2779 and Senate Bill 1245 would keep new dispensaries from being opened within 1,000 feet of a church
SB1519 would let municipalities call a vote to keep medical marijuana out.
SB1520 would up the application fee for medical marijuana business licenses to $10,000 from $2,500.
SB1469 would require workers compensation coverage and $1 million in limited liability insurance for all medical marijuana businesses.
Senate Bill 1089 by Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn
A bill that would rename a stretch of highway in the Oklahoma panhandle the "President Donald J. Trump Highway" narrowly passed out of Senate committee on Tuesday.
Minimum wage
Senate Bill 1165 would require employers to pay their employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour. Other bills seeking to increase the minimum age:
, HB2985 , HB2986 . HB3556
Senate Joint Resolution 26 by Sen. Rob Standridge
Would limit pay raises for lawmakers based upon an average percentage increase over the past 10 years for full-time state employees.
Senate Bill 1097 by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso
Would require most students wishing to enroll in virtual public education to do so through a full-time virtual program offered in their home district, if such a program exists.
Related: Virtual school offerings through Tulsa-area districts
SB 1154 by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee
Would require Open Records Act requests to be fulfilled within 30 days, with an option for a 30-day extension.
Senate Bill 1202 by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Would require sex offenders who are ordered by a court outside Oklahoma to register as such to also register in Oklahoma, to be tracked by the Department of Corrections.
SB1264 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Would eliminate formal or informal traffic citation quotas.
SB 1423 by Sen. Greg McCortney and Rep. Kevin Wallace
Would restrict tobacco and vape possession and purchases to those 21 and older per the prohibition on sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21, per a new federal law included in Congress’ budget legislation.
SB1582 by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove
Would require helmets for motorcyclists in Oklahoma as many surrounding states do.
SB1746 by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt
Allows for hunting coyotes at night.
SB 1877 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
Would mandate state buildings to have a lactation room and offer break time for state employees who need to express milk.
HB 2777 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
A proposed “porch piracy” law seeks to give local law enforcement more power in investigating thefts of packages and documents regardless of the value.
House Joint Resolution 1027 by Rep. John Pfeiffer
Would change the signature requirement for initiative or referendum petitions by striking the clause tying that figure to the past gubernatorial election turnout.
SB 1462 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
Would impose a mandatory felony charge (four-year max sentence first offense) for anyone accused of profiting or attempting to profit off the nonconsensual dissemination of sexually oriented images such as “revenge porn.”
HB2791 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
Amends the current car seat law to require kids under 14 be buckled in the back seat. Oklahoma is the only state without a law requiring minors to wear seat belts in the back seat, AAA Oklahoma has said.
HB 2846 by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
Would regulate kratom sales with restrictions on additives and requirements for labeling. Kratom is a plant with various strains processed into a pain-relieving stimulant that's legal in most of the world.
HB2809 by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-OKC
Would allow local boards of education to develop a line of revenue by selling school bus advertising (with content restrictions).
HB2994 by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
Would ban most non cow’s-milk products from being labeled milk.
HB 3046 by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton
Would prohibit “substantial burden” on people’s free exercise of religion, including school policies that ban graduating students from wearing tribal regalia such as eagle feathers at commencement due to religious beliefs.
HB3067 by Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau
Would require commercial poultry operations to install groundwater monitoring wells, with testing every four months, to mitigate problems with waste and other chemicals. Poultry houses are pictured here near Leach.
HB 3081 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
Would prohibit telemarketing firms from displaying spoof phone numbers on caller IDs to deceive call recipients from the true nature of the phone call.
HB3315 by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
Would establish a 44% tax on electronic smoking devices used for tobacco products.
HB3506 by Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
Would allow for 16- and 17-year-olds to use tanning beds with parental permission. Currently only those 18 and older are permitted at tanning salons.
HB3351 by Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar
Would allow local school boards to partner with nursing homes to create internship programs for high school seniors to help them get work experience or volunteer hours.
HB3321 by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle
Would expand eligibility for Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships to students with at least one incarcerated parent. The state of Oklahoma funds private school scholarships for students with disabilities through the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program for Children with Disabilities. The voucher program was named for the daughter of former Gov. Brad Henry.
