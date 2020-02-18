OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will have $85.5 million less to spend in crafting a fiscal year 2021 budget.
The Board of Equalization met Tuesday to certify figures that the Legislature will have to appropriate in crafting the fiscal year 2021 budget.
In December, the panel indicated the state would have about $9 million more to spend in 2021.
Part of the reduction was due to declining prices for oil and natural gas. Revenue estimates from personal income, sales and use taxes were also down.
“When we presented our fiscal year 2020 executive budget, there were 60% more oil drilling rigs in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is Board of Equalization chairman. “As a result now, Oklahoma’s state revenues are beginning to plateau.”
Total funds available for appropriation will be $8.2 billion.
Spending authority is down 1% compared to last year, Stitt said.
“Despite these changes in revenue collections, the state of Oklahoma remains on strong footing,” Stitt said. “We remain vigilant in recognizing our needs, planning for our future and shedding waste where operations are outdated or redundant.”
The $8.2 billion includes $310.4 million of fiscal year 2019 cash that will likely be unavailable for fiscal year 2022.
It also includes $7.9 billion in actual tax collections, Stitt said.
The $310.4 million can be used for one-time items, such as technology, that can pulled out for next year’s appropriation, Stitt said. The money can also be put into savings, Stitt said.
Stitt said it would be a “fool’s approach” to spend the entire $8.2 billion when $310 million is coming from the 2019 budget.
The state spends close to $19 billion from all funding sources, including federal dollars, Stitt said.
The state’s Rainy Day Fund has $806 million; the projected end-of-year balance in the Revenue Stabilization Fund is expected to be $200 million.
“The fiscal discipline the state displayed last year by our Legislature when we saved $200 million on top of the Rainy Day Fund has allowed the state to garner its largest savings account in state history with over $1 billion,” Stitt said.