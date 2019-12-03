Leadership Tulsa is expanding its footprint.
The community leadership development organization is slated to open a 7,800-square foot Leadership Center to offer members a host of new opportunities beginning in spring 2020.
“Now, we only have office space in Mapco Plaza. We have simply outgrown the space,” said Wendy Thomas, executive director. “Our new Leadership Center will be a centralized hub with meeting space. It will allow us to offer a lot more continuing education and networking opportunities, as well as turn-key space for board training, strategic planning and other off-site meetings.”
To create its new hub, Leadership Tulsa is renovating space in a former light industrial building at 415 E. 12th St., owned by the Carlson Development Group. It’s located in the Gunboat Park neighborhood in the southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop.
Established in 1973, Leadership Tulsa now offers a host of programs to to help build the leadership capacities of about 200 Tulsa-area professionals each year, selected through a competitive process. Its flagship program is a community service education program for individuals interested in learning more about Tulsa and about ways to make a difference in the community.
Once they have completed a program, participants are offered the opportunity to stay connected through membership in the organization.
Thomas said Leadership Tulsa is holding a kick-off event Wednesday for its “Destination Leadership Campaign” to raise funds for furnishings for the its new center. The campaign will run through Feb. 9.