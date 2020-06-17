BOK Presser

Attorneys Paul DeMuro and Clark Brewster address the media about a lawsuit they filed about canceling the rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center due to COVID-19 concerns while in front BOK Center on Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

'This is a super spreader event in downtown Tulsa': Greenwood District stakeholders sue to enforce COVID-19 guidelines at Trump rally

Greenwood District stakeholders have escalated their challenges to presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally to the state Supreme Court.

Lawyers Clark Brewster and Paul DeMuro filed a writ Wednesday morning to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. DeMuro said the lawsuit is "still in tact" despite its denial in Tulsa County District Court.

"We're in the midst of an alarming explosion of the seven-day average of new cases, and we are asking the Supreme Court to take a look at this issue because we're concerned about the safety of our beloved city," DeMuro said.

DeMuro said Wednesday morning that it was unclear why the petition was denied in Tulsa County District Court. It may, he said, be due to the courthouse taking protective measures again in response to the explosion of COVID-19 cases.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he planned to hold a campaign rally at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Saturday.

DeMuro and Brewster — on behalf of the Greenwood Centre LTD, John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and two immune-compromised individuals — filed the petition in Tulsa County District Court, seeking an injunction against the BOK Center management companies SMG and ASM Global Parent.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to force BOK Center management to abide by various protocols, including social distancing, taking temperatures, seating in only every third seat and wearing masks, according to the petition. It also seeks compensatory and punitive damages, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, and any relief the courts deem proper.

Despite DeMuro and Brewster’s hopes that a hearing would be held before the rally, District Judge Rebecca Nightingale denied their request for an expedited hearing and temporary injunction Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story, check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

