Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, is the author of Senate Bill 600, which Thursday passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on a vote of 13-5 with its title stricken.
Striking the title is usually done on bills that need work or have a financial impact. The bill must be returned to the chamber to have the title restored before final passage.
Stanislawski said 80% of Tulsa Public Schools sites have D or F grades on their state report cards; in Oklahoma City Public Schools the figure is 79%.
“It is an effort to help kids with better opportunities and outcomes,” said Stanislawski, a former Jenks Public Schools Board of Education member. “The larger the district, the easier it is to get lost in the system and maybe this can help.”
He said districts that vote to divide could still share services, such as busing, printing and enrollment center functions.
Tulsa Public Schools issued a statement that said the measure could lead to resegregation, which could be grounds for legal action against the district and state.
“Tulsa Public Schools is a historic district designed to have small neighborhood schools,” the TPS statement said. “In our system, staffing for smaller schools is subsidized by the per pupil funding of our larger schools.
“By diminishing the pool of available resources, these districts will have less available funds to supplement small schools where operating expense outpace per pupil funding.”
Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime said the bill is a misguided attempt to help the state’s largest districts.
“The size of the school is not the issue with urban education, period,” Hime said. “Our urban schools have higher concentrations of poverty and other issues that require additional resources so those students can be helped.”
“The reality is our schools are underfunded so if we were resourced appropriately, the size of a school district would not matter,” said Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association.
Priest said the measure seems to force an election on schools even if they do not ask for it.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, voted against the bill, saying he did not understand the benefit.
“It is a radical concept,” Dossett said.
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, supported the measure, saying research shows student outcomes are better in smaller districts.
He said some districts can become too large and the measure is a local control issue.
Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, also voted for the measure.
“The larger the districts, I feel like the less input parents and teachers tend to have,” Bice said. “I think there could be a case made for breaking those districts into smaller ones, but I certainly think it should be left up to the voters and the parents that live in those districts.”
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, voted against the measure, saying it would hamper the progress Oklahoma City Public Schools has made with Pathway to Greatness, a lengthy reinvention initiative that realigned resources and closed some schools. It involved hundreds of construction projects and staff changes, she said.
“I am concerned we are taking the school boards out of the equation,” Floyd said.
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he was “a reluctant yes vote.” The measure could ultimately impact the growing Edmond Public Schools, he said. The district has an enrollment of 25,619 students.
Pugh said he believes Stanislawski has good intentions with the bill and would like to give him more time to work on it.
“That was a hard yes vote for me,” Pugh said. “I don’t know if I will support it on the floor.”
