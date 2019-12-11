Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and wants the tribes to pay higher rates. Tribes believe the compacts automatically renew.
Tribes pay between 4 percent and 10 percent in fees to the state to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, craps and roulette.
While Stitt has said Class III gaming will be illegal after Jan. 1 without a new compact, tribes say they plan to continue operations.
“My ultimate desire would be that it go to arbitration,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
He said arbitration is the fairest way to handle the issue.
Tribes have already rejected an offer from the state to go to arbitration over the renewal issue.
Treat said the Legislature is not involved in the negotiations between Stitt and the tribes.
“We don’t have any say in the negotiations on the compacts, so I am watching like all of you are,” Treat said.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said she believes Stitt is getting bad legal advice concerning the compacts.
Virgin said she is very concerned about the tone Stitt has taken in negotiations “and not respecting our tribal partners because they do such an incredible amount of work in Oklahoma and take care of millions of people in our state.”
Legislative leaders should be concerned about the issue because the state gets about $150 million from the compacts, Virgin said.
“I do think there was a point in time where our tribal partners were willing to sit down and talk about the rates and things like sports book, but I fear that time has passed,” Virgin said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the issue presents a win-win opportunity for all parties.
“I think there is still time to do that,” McCall said.
McCall said he has full faith that the tribal leaders and Stitt will get a deal put together.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said tribes are one of the largest employers in the state and the impact they have is enormous.
“I am deeply concerned that if this issue is resolved with litigation that it is going to make it very difficult for the tribes and the state to work together moving forward,” Floyd said.
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2017?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How did the gaming compacts get started?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?