OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative offices are swamped with pleas from constituents seeking help in obtaining unemployment benefits.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has known since before 2017 that its computer system needed an upgrade and has been collecting funds to pay for it.
The COVID-19 outbreak left many unemployed, resulting in record-breaking claims to the OESC.
The antiquated and hard-to-navigate system, a new form of aid for those who are self-employed and fraud have caused long waits and frustration for those seeking benefits.
Hundreds if not thousands have reached out to legislative aides for help.
One of those fielding the calls is Kathy Townsend, the executive assistant to Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. By the time they reach out to Townsend, they are frightened and angry, she said.
She said the callers are not numbers: They are families with children and grandparents, some of whom have maxed out credit cards and can’t pay for needed medication.
Townsend said she didn’t think the situation could have been anticipated, but found it “appalling” when news of massive unemployment broke that steps were not taken earlier to shore up the system.
“It seems inexcusable to me they seem to be caught off guard,” she said.
She said she feels powerless to help the powerless.
Lawmakers have designated Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, and Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, to collect the problems from other legislators’ constituents and forward it to the agency to streamline the process and provide consistency in reporting problems.
Martinez said the bottleneck is happening with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, called PUA, which temporarily provides unemployment benefits to self-employed, freelance and independent contractors affected by COVID-19.
He said a system to handle PUA claims has not been designed, although lawmakers have been told numerous times it has been designed and ready to roll out. OESC can approve a claim manually, but that takes time, he said.
“Until they get their act together and get a PUA system designed, we will continue to see a backlog of people that can’t get approved,” he said.
Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, called the situation “a mess.”
“It has been unacceptable,” she said.
In late April, Gov. Kevin Stitt asked the public for patience in processing unemployment claims.
“Give me another week and I am going to have this thing wrapped up,” Stitt said then.
Shelley Zumwalt in late May was tapped as interim executive director to replace Robin Roberson, who stepped down.
Zumwalt said legislative assistants are in a tough position. She said she wanted to acknowledge their dedication and work on the front lines.
“The PUA system is processing claims, but not nearly as efficiently and effectively as it should be to serve claimants,” Zumwalt said. “We are working day and night to solve this problem and acknowledge that there is still work to be done.”
She said a chat-box feature is being created to assist them. A date for it to become live has yet to be determined.
In 2017, after years of discussion, the Legislature passed House Bill 1110, by Rep. Randy McDaniel, R-Edmond, who is now state treasurer.
The measure diverted a small percentage of what employers pay into the unemployment system to a technology account capped at $39 million for a phased-in upgrade.
“They knew that over time this would be a priority that needed to be addressed and the time had come to get something done,” McDaniel said.
Zumwalt said that beyond documenting problems, “there were not any technological improvements.”
“We are dealing with technology from the 1970s that is really crippling a lot of the processes,” Zumwalt said. “Is it overcomeable? Yes. That being said, if this project had been completed by the time we hit COVID-19, we would be in a different place.”
The technology fund account has a balance of slightly more than $22 million. Some $1.4 million has been spent, she said.
Meanwhile, the agency has hired Saxum, a public relations firm, to help it communicate with the public about claims.
Zumwalt said it was cheaper to hire the firm than to put people on the payroll who may not be needed in six months.
The Saxum contract has a $25,000 limit, she said.
