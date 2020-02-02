OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will try to sustain the momentum of his first year in office when the Oklahoma Legislature convenes on Monday. Stitt got most of what he wanted a year ago, but with little new money to go around, keeping everyone on board may prove more difficult.
Stitt will deliver his second State of the State address before a standing room-only crowd during a joint session assembled in the House chamber at the Capitol.
The governor will use the speech to lay out a roadmap for what he hopes to accomplish and to point up his achievements heading into his second year in office.
“Agency accountability is something we will continue to push on,” Stitt said.
Civil service reform, health care and Real ID implementation are also priorities, he said.
“I inherited this thing that should have been rolled out several years ago, but I am focused on making sure Oklahomans can fly with their driver’s license come October,” the governor said about getting Real ID up and running this year.
In addition, regulatory reform is important to make sure businesses aren’t dealing with aged regulations and things that do not make sense, Stitt said.
“I am really asking our state agencies to do a deep dive and look back at regulations that don’t make sense anymore and let’s get them off of our books and free up our economy,” he said.
Hammering out a budget
Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills and hammer out a budget before adjourning by no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May.
Stitt’s proposed budget is based on figures certified in December and is generally considered a starting point.
Based on the December figures, the state is expected to have a relatively flat budget. The state will have $8.3 billion for expenditure in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. The figure is $9.4 million or 0.1 percent more than last fiscal year.
The Board of Equalization is expected to meet again at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 to certify how much money lawmakers will have to appropriate.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is pushing to increase the state’s savings.
McCall said the state has about $1 billion total reserves, but should have much more.
The state’s “rainy day” fund has about $806 million, while the revenue stabilization fund has about $200 million, according to House staff.
McCall said education will be a priority and he wants to keep the momentum that has been gained during the last few years when teachers saw pay raises.
He hopes to take a crack at reducing the teacher shortage, in part, by increasing the salary scale for teachers with 25 years or more experience. He also wants to make it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom.
“We are trying to look at the teacher shortage from multiple angles,” McCall said. “It won’t be solved overnight.”
McCall said he also hopes to put more money into education to reduce class sizes.
Continued reforms
Legislative leaders and the governor also will look to make progress in the area of criminal justice reform and agency reform.
McCall said recent reforms have reduced the state’s prison population, but more work needs to be done.
Lawmakers have expressed an interest in reforming bail practices, which leave many behind bars due to an inability to pay.
Health care is also expected to be a hot topic. Stitt recently unveiled a proposal for block grants for Medicaid to provide coverage for more individuals.
That idea faces competition from State Question 802, which asks voters for a full expansion of Medicaid to return much needed federal dollars to the state.
Some lawmakers believe the block grant proposal will be tied up in court. If SQ 802 passes, it could supersede what lawmakers craft because it is a constitutional amendment.
McCall is also backing a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for state retirees, something that was discussed last year.
Last year, lawmakers gave Stitt the hiring power over five of the state’s largest agency heads. It is trend that will likely continue this session.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the change has made agency heads more beholden to the governor than the constituencies they serve.
Several well-known agency heads are no longer with the state after Stitt took office and gained more power. The governor believes he needs more control to make agencies accountable.
Meanwhile, lawmakers may be asked to approve changes to tribal gaming, should Stitt and the tribes resolve their legal dispute.
Three tribes have sued the state with two more seeking to join. The tribes are asking a judge to declare that the 15-year-old gaming compacts they have with the state automatically renewed.
Stitt believes the compacts expired and that Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps, became illegal on Jan. 1. He is seeking higher rates from the tribes for gaming exclusivity and changes to the compacts.
The tribes believe the compacts automatically renewed and have continued offering Class III gaming.
The tribes pay the state fees, ranging from 4% to 10%, for exclusive rights to offer Class III gaming in the state.
The state could offer the tribes other things, such as sports betting, in an attempt to secure additional revenue.
