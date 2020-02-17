OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan group of state legislators has proposed legalizing needle exchanges in Oklahoma.
Legislators in Oklahoma’s House and Senate see the program as key to reducing the spread of hepatitis C and HIV.
Oklahoma is the worst state for the number of people living with hepatitis C infections, according to national health data released last year.
A handful of bills filed for the 2020 legislative session would legalize needle exchanges, also known as harm reduction services or syringe access programs, and outline the rules for operating such a program.