Oklahoma Capitol

A bipartisan group of legislators propose making needle exchange legal as a way to reduce hepatitis C and HIV invection. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan group of state legislators has proposed legalizing needle exchanges in Oklahoma.

Legislators in Oklahoma’s House and Senate see the program as key to reducing the spread of hepatitis C and HIV.

Oklahoma is the worst state for the number of people living with hepatitis C infections, according to national health data released last year.

A handful of bills filed for the 2020 legislative session would legalize needle exchanges, also known as harm reduction services or syringe access programs, and outline the rules for operating such a program.

