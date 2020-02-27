OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Legislature on Wednesday recognized the contributions of the Cherokee Nation.
The Senate offered the tribe a citation by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, recognizing its commitment to its citizens, the state and the mutual success and prosperity of both.
“The Cherokee people value honor, education, and personal self-reliance and the Cherokee Nation strives to achieve and maintain an enriching cultural identity, economic self-reliance, and a sovereign government,” the citation said.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was allowed to address the Senate on the floor of the chamber.
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation has a $2.16 billion annual impact on the state. It employs 11,000 people and supports 20,000 more jobs, Hoskin said.
A key to success of the tribe has been its ability to find friends and neighbors to build a better future, he said.
He said the nation is in the business of building relationships.
The tribe was also recognized with a citation in the House. In his comments on that side of the Capitol, Hoskin said the Cherokees contribute to communities and local governments and school districts "because we’re a nation that believes in something important. It’s a lesson we learned from our ancestors. … For so many reasons and in so many ways, we are all in it together."
Hoskin went on to call House Speaker Charles McCall “a friend.”
“These friendships that we have are far more powerful than any challenges that we have, than any problems that we may have, and they are far more powerful than any disagreement we may have from time to time,” the chief said.
The Cherokee Nation is among the tribes who have sued Gov. Kevin Stitt over tribal gaming compacts.
The tribes are asking a federal court to rule that the gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1. Stitt believes they have expired and is seeking higher rates from the tribes for gaming exclusivity.
Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming.
Last year, exclusivity fees brought in nearly $150 million to the state. The bulk of the fees go toward education.
The dispute is before a mediator.
Staff reporter Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.