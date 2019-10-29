Residents of Turley and far north Tulsa will have less frequent bus service, at least temporarily, beginning Nov. 17.
The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority voted Tuesday to accept a recommendation that will result in buses north of 56th Street North running once an hour instead of every 30 minutes.
The recommendation was approved, though, on the condition that MTTA staff look for ways to restore current service levels.
"Turley residents are going to feel a certain affront (at the decision) and they have every right to," said board member Emeka Nnaka. "To them we're only coming up with solutions we created in the first place. Right or wrong. I completely understand their feelings."
County Commissioner Stan Sallee, whose district includes the affected area, said the city and the transit authority have been so focused on its new Aero Bus Rapid Transit system, or BRT, that it has "lost track" of people most in need of public transportation.
"Here we are trying to move transportation and we're forgetting the ones who need it the most," Sallee said during the meeting.
"Fifty-four percent of the people in Turley have zero to one car," said Sallee, citing Indian Nations Council of Governments data. "Thirty-eight percent are below the poverty line."
Although board members appeared overwhelmingly in favor of restoring the 30-minute frequency, MTTA Executive Director Ted Rieck warned the cost could be prohibitive. He said the plan approved Tuesday will cost about $110,000 to implement.
The situation is the result of the MTTA shutting down the current 105 bus line, which essentially runs up and down the length of Peoria Avenue, in favor of the new BRT system.
The current bus line extends north through Turley, an unincorporated area outside the Tulsa city limits, to 66th Street North.
The BRT will go only as far as 56th Street North — the Tulsa city limits — when it begins operation on Nov. 17.
When Turley residents and others complained about the loss of service, MTTA proposed "splitting" another route, the 110, which currently runs west of Peoria on Hartford Avenue to 56th Street North, then west to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and north again.
Under the MTTA proposal adopted Tuesday, every other 110 route bus will go east instead of west at 56th Street North, then follow the old 105 route through Turley to 66th Street North.
The changes are important because people in those neighborhoods use city buses to get to and from work in other areas of town and because the only grocery store for miles around is in Turley while many people rely on a Tulsa County Health Department facility at 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
No one at Tuesday's meeting seemed to have a definitive answer as to why the BRT was not extended through Turley, but Rieck and Sallee suggested it might be related to the fact the new bus system is being paid for in part with city sales tax revenue.
Rieck suggested Tulsa County might contribute to the cost of extending the line, to which Sallee replied, "It would be nice to have been asked."
Sallee contended the county was left out of the discussion until a few weeks ago, an assertion Riek disputes.
Sallee said Turley businesses may not collect city sales taxes, but its residents ride the bus into the city and are one of the reasons the 105 route has been popular. He said Turley's demographic figures, as part of the metropolitan area, help secure the federal funding that are a substantial portion of MTTA's budget.
"We want to review all the options," said Rieck. "Do a more thorough analysis, including a BRT extension."
Featured video