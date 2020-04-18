...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES,
WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD
AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT
UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS.
&&
To participate in Friday’s virtual forum with Mayor Bynum and Dr. Clancy, please email your question by noon on Friday to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com.
The fifth Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall will look at the challenges facing local nonprofit groups because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Scheduled guests include Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way; Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate executive director; and Annie Koppel Van Hanken, senior program officer with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.The town hall forums are being moderated by Wayne Greene, editorial page editor of the Tulsa World.
The forums are being sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Susan is the Tulsa World executive editor. She also has held the titles of managing editor, Sunday editor, state editor, business editor and reporter during her more than 30-year career at the Tulsa World.