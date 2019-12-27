Regarding the Dec. 19 headline "Trump Impeached," should have included '"impeached by the Congress." Then, the Tulsa World could have explained an impeachment requires 51% of the Senate's vote.
Newspapers try to make headlines sensational. Journalists are taught that in journalism school. It sells papers!
Editor's Note: The sub-headline stated "Vote splits along party lines; Senate to determine his fate." The Tulsa World headline used on Dec. 20, 1998, when President Bill Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House was "Impeached"with the sub-headline "Clinton vows to stay until 'last hour of last day.'"
