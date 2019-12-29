I stopped writing letters to the editor some time ago as I am engaged in a lot of volunteer and charity work in Tulsa, and I did not want to offend anyone working in or supportive of those organizations.
However, when I read the Dec. 16 Opinion page, I discovered I am apparently a racist.
After all, I am a Republican and according to the winning cartoon caption, Republicans want a “nudge, nudge, wink, wink” white Christmas. It would be hard not to believe the implication is that Republicans are all racists.
Never mind that there are Republicans from all races.
However, since I am apparently a racist, I guess I should stop seeing my friends of color, quit working with people of color in my volunteer and charity work and stop supporting organizations financially that benefit people of color.
Perhaps I should also sew a red “R” on my clothing so that people will know to stay away from me.
Of course, I will not do any of the things above. To be clear, I believe everyone has a right to express an opinion, and I absolutely support that.
My real concern is that the epithet “racist” is being thrown around in every disagreement between conservatives and liberals and tagged to Republicans in general.
Just a thought, while Republican is not a race, isn’t the above action similar to racism?
Bill Griggs, Tulsa
