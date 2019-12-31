My U.S. congressman, Rep. Frank Lucas, recently issued a newsletter in which he stated that the impeachment inquiry regarding President Trump is a “partisan” process.
I happen to agree with Lucas but not in the way he suggested.
Republicans generally are marching in lockstep in support of President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the Ukraine affair despite clear and irrefutable evidence that he violated his oath of office.
Recently, 500 law professors from coast to coast signed a letter which stated that President Trump “betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress. His conduct is precisely the type of threat to our democracy that the Founders feared when they included the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution.”
Perhaps Republicans should take their own oaths of office seriously and act in defense of the Constitution and our democracy. Perhaps a Republican presidential nominee might be someone with honor and integrity as well.
Gary Holland, Stillwater
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO