What happened to all the millions of dollars in tax revenue collected from medical marijuana sales? Curious minds want to know.
There should be no budget shortfall in Tulsa Public Schools. Period.
Editor’s Note: An Oklahoma Watch story reported $34.5 million had been collected in tax revenue by the end of September. The state assesses a 7% excise tax in addition to state and local sales taxes. The state’s share goes to operate the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. The remaining goes into the general revenue fund for education (75%) and the Oklahoma Department of Health for rehabilitation programs.
