In September 1862, my father’s great-grandfather, Grandpa Tommy, was seriously wounded in the Civil War Battle of Antietam. Because of that Union victory, President Abraham Lincoln was confident enough to issue the Emancipation Proclamation.
It was due to his efforts and those of his fellow Union troops that slavery was ended on the North American continent.
His regiment went on to face Pickett’s charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, while my ancestor was still in a hospital in Philadelphia.
After that battle, Lincoln gave his famous address. He said Americans should never forget the sacrifice these men made to preserve our union and democratic republic, and that all men are created equal.
In today’s political world, politicians have found it expedient to divide our country by race and gender.
Dr. Martin Luther King said it best, saying he looked forward to a day when we judge people by their character and not by the color of their skin.
It’s past time that we return to that standard.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
