A respected, longtime leader in Tulsa’s nonprofit community has been named the new president and chief executive officer of LIFE Senior Services.
Eileen Bradshaw, who previously was executive director at Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, will serve in the roles for both LIFE and its affiliate organizations, Vintage Housing and LIFE PACE, it was announced this week.
“We are excited to welcome Eileen,” said Lindsay Hurley Fick, LIFE board chairwoman. “We believe her passion for people and her entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect match” to LIFE’s mission — helping meet the emerging needs of the community’s senior adults and caregivers.
Bradshaw was at the helm of the food bank for eight years. Under her leadership, it was recognized as one of the top charities in the nation and was an award winner for its social justice efforts.
Bradshaw said she became personally familiar with LIFE Senior Services while caring for her own aging mother.
“I was nearly in tears not knowing what to do. I will never forget how patient and helpful the LIFE staff was with me,” she said, adding that they helped her navigate services. “They made such a difference in the lives of our family.”
A Tulsa native, Bradshaw is a graduate of Bishop Kelley High School and Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
She has worked in the nonprofit community for 15 years.
She started as a part-timer at Emergency Infant Services before going on to become its executive director.
In her time at the food bank, Bradshaw helped introduce several innovative programs, including the Culinary Center, the Food for Kids backpack program and Senior Servings, which brings fresh produce to lower-income senior housing communities.
Bradshaw said she will miss the food bank. “I love its mission and will always support that. The need is still very real. I love everybody there.”
But, she added, her growing awareness of the plight of many aging Tulsans convinced her that she wanted to work for LIFE.
“They’ve lived their lives well, they’ve done everything we’ve asked, but they find themselves without the care or resources they need,” Bradshaw said.
LIFE was formed in 1973. This year, it will help more than 28,000 senior adults and their families.
For information or assistance with aging services, call LIFE’s SeniorLine at 918-664-9000 or go to lifeseniorservices.org.
