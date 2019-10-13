Starting this week, youths in some of the city’s lower-income areas will have free access to books through a new program.
Little Libraries, a program of Tulsa’s Crime Prevention Network, will place 15 “libraries” — repurposed Tulsa World newspaper boxes — at various apartment complexes, where they will be used to dispense books.
Karen Gilbert, Network executive director, said a press conference will be announced to celebrate the first one.
The hope, she said, is to have all 15 boxes set up at their respective sites within the next two weeks.
“The sooner the better,” Gilbert said. “We want kids to be enjoying them as much as possible.”
The book boxes will serve to complement the network’s Tulsa Police Reading Patrol program. The program, which started in August, is a partnership with police through which officers read to children at apartment complexes.
“The No. 1 goal is to increase literacy rates,” Gilbert said, “but we also want to improve relationships and trust between residents and police.”
The boxes have been cleaned up and repainted.
The books will give kids, many who don’t have a lot of other options, something to do. The program is geared toward ages 10 and younger but may include some options for teens.