A man died Sunday evening after his truck crashed into a tree near Wyandotte.
Emergency responders pronounced James Richard Baskett, 42, of Little Rock, Arkansas, dead at the scene on Oklahoma 10, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Baskett was driving a 2001 Ford pickup southbound on the highway, about 9 miles south of Wyandotte, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left. The pickup truck traveled another 125 feet and struck a tree, according to the report.
Emergency responders pronounced Baskett dead at the scene due to massive injuries, according to the report.
Baskett's condition at the time of the wreck and the cause of the collision remain under investigation. He was wearing a safety belt, according to the report.