Update, 5:38 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa County until 6:15 p.m. At 5:35 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Avant to 2 miles northwest of Mannford, moving east at 35 mph. The storm could have 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Update, 5:14 p.m.: A line of storms with scattered severe thunderstorm warnings extended about 800 miles — from near Chicago to Oklahoma City.
Update, 5:08 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northern Nowata County. A storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wann, moving southeast at 45 mph. The warning was based on radar-indicated rotation.
Update, 5:06 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern Osage County. Line of severe storms continues to approach the Tulsa metro.
Update, 4:56 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings extend from southeast Kansas to Bartlesville to near Stillwater to Oklahoma City. The line of severe storms was moving southeast at about 35 mph.
An outbreak of severe weather is expected to begin developing Tuesday along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.
The region will be at an elevated risk for tornadoes as the system progresses, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Any hail that develops may exceed 2 inches in diameter. There may be isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph.
Tulsa and the surrounding area are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has all of the Tulsa metro in the "moderate" risk category for severe weather, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.
Storms that develop early in the system may quickly develop into supercells with tornado and hail threats.
These storms are expected to coalesce into a squall line by 6 p.m. The tornado threat will decrease by this time; however, the will be a "noticeable increase in damaging wind potential," meteorologists state in the hazardous weather outlook.
"Be weather aware this afternoon," meteorologists state. "Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watch and warning information.
"Be prepared to take swift action if a warning is issued for your area."
The earliest storms are forecast to develop between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the northernmost parts of the region, encompassing Tulsa, Bartlesville and Miami.ng a line from Fort Smith to southern Pittsburg County.
Areas further south can expect to see storms between 8-11 p.m., according to the weather service.
The building near I-44 between Yale and Sheridan was hit by an EF-2 tornado in 2017.