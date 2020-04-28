THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 1000 PM CDT.
* AT 655 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS
ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING.
HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.
SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.
IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
BIXBY... JENKS...
GLENPOOL... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT...
LIBERTY... LEONARD...
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE
WARNED AREA.
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 226.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mammatus clouds glow in the sunset over the Tulsa skyline after Tuesday evening’s severe thunderstorm. Mammatus clouds get their name from the drooping underside (pouch-like appearance) of a cumulonimbus cloud in its latter stage of development, according to the National Weather Service. Related story, A14. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in flash-flood waters in Mingo Creek after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday evening. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World
Lightning strikes near downtown as a storm passes through the Tulsa metro area on Tuesday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Pieces of a roof came off of a building in the Sandy Park Apartments complex in west Tulsa as storms moved through the area on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Areas in yellow are under a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Courtesy Oklahoma Mesonet
Update, 8:06 p.m.: Tulsa firefighters have rescued two people who were trapped in flash-flood waters in Mingo Creek beneath the 41st Street bridge.
Update, 7:49 p.m.: A swift-water rescue is underway in flash-flood waters beneath the 41st Street bridge over Mingo Creek. Two people are in waist-deep water hanging onto a cable attached to the side of the bridge. Police are talking to them from above and are trying to lower life vests down.
Update, 6:59 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small-stream flood advisory for Tulsa, southern Rogers southeastern Osage, northeastern Creek, Mayes and northwestern Wagoner counties until 8:30 p.m. "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. An inch of rain has fallen in some locations," forecasters said.
Update, 6:52 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Tulsa said a wind gust of 65-75 mph was reported by a trained spotter near 51st Street and Harvard Avenue. One-inch hail was also reported at the same location and at 36th Street and Lewis Avenue, and in Collinsville.
Update, 6;46 p.m.: The tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County has been allowed to expire.
Update, 6:39 p.m.: The Tulsa metro area continues to be under severe thunderstorm warnings for at least another 30 minutes. The line of severe storms continues to move east and southeast at about 35 mph.
Update, 6:32 p.m.: The tornado warning for central Tulsa and southern Osage counties has been allowed to expire. The tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County continues until 6:45 p.m. The warning for Creek County was allowed to expire.
Update, 6:18 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for northeastern Creek and southeastern Tulsa Counties until 6:45 p.m.. At 6:15 p.m. a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sand Springs, moving southeast at 40 mph. The storm had radar-indicated rotation.
Update, 6:01 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for southeast Osage County and central Tulsa County until 6:30 p.m. A storm capable of producing a tornado was located six miles east of Walnut Creek State Park moving southeast at 50 mph. The tornado was radar-indicated. A second tornado warning also was issued for parts of Rogers and Mayes counties. That storm also had radar-indicated rotation.
Update, 5:59 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings continue in a line of storms from Miami, Okla., southwest to near Tulsa to southwest of Oklahoma City. The line continues to move east at about 35 mph.
Update, 5:38 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa County until 6:15 p.m.At 5:35 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Avant to 2 miles northwest of Mannford, moving east at 35 mph. The storm could have 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Update, 5:14 p.m.: A line of storms with scattered severe thunderstorm warnings extended about 800 miles — from near Chicago to Oklahoma City.
Update, 5:08 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northern Nowata County. A storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wann, moving southeast at 45 mph. The warning was based on radar-indicated rotation.
Update, 5:06 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern Osage County. Line of severe storms continues to approach the Tulsa metro.
Update, 4:56 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings extend from southeast Kansas to Bartlesville to near Stillwater to Oklahoma City. The line of severe storms was moving southeast at about 35 mph.
An outbreak of severe weather is expected to begin developing Tuesday along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.
The region will be at an elevated risk for tornadoes as the system progresses, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Any hail that develops may exceed 2 inches in diameter. There may be isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph.
Tulsa and the surrounding area are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.
Storms that develop early in the system may quickly develop into supercells with tornado and hail threats.
These storms are expected to coalesce into a squall line by 6 p.m. The tornado threat will decrease by this time; however, the will be a "noticeable increase in damaging wind potential," meteorologists state in the hazardous weather outlook.
"Be weather aware this afternoon," meteorologists state. "Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watch and warning information.
"Be prepared to take swift action if a warning is issued for your area."
The earliest storms are forecast to develop between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the northernmost parts of the region, encompassing Tulsa, Bartlesville and Miami.ng a line from Fort Smith to southern Pittsburg County.
Areas further south can expect to see storms between 8-11 p.m., according to the weather service.
