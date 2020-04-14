A Tulsa-based family business is echoing a nationwide call for residents to fly American flags as a symbol of hope through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Flag Manufacturers Association of America announced the campaign Monday, and the owners of Liberty Flags, which sells American-made American flags, shared their support.
Liberty President Charlotte Zakharian said she envisions the flags flying all across the Midwest to signify unity and support for the country. The flags are normally flown to show support for the military, but they can be used now more than ever to show support for those on today's frontlines: Health care workers, first responders and other essential workers like grocery stockers and cashiers, she said.
“Everybody badly wants to do something,” Zakharian said, mentioning some who have become mask makers and other businesses that have adapted to provide much-needed supplies. “The flag is a symbol of what has drawn our country together for many, many years.”
Librerty Flags, as well as the FMAA of which it is a member, prides itself on delivering American flags constructed in and made entirely of American-manufactured materials.
The FMAA hopes all Americans will fly the nation’s greatest symbol at their home or place of business, according to a news release.
“This is an opportunity to visually show our support and appreciation of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle – the essential workers, medical personnel, delivery people, grocery store employees, and many others who are working to protect, serve, and assist all Americans during this challenging time while putting their own lives on the line,” the release states.
For more information on Liberty Flags, visit libertyflags.com or call 918-834-1110.
