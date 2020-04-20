Kyra Kirby, a Will Rogers high school senior and longtime member of The Salvation Army North Mabee Boys & Girls Club, placed second in the state Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year competition after being named the local winner last month. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Like most high school seniors, Kyra Kirby has spent the past couple of weeks coming to terms with special events that will just never be.
Her senior prom was supposed to be this Friday, and her graduation ceremony is going to be online. She has taken to practicing piano again while finishing out the one required class she has left, and her friends constantly plan to reunite when they can “get out of the house.”
But if there’s a place the 17-year-old wishes was caught up in a coronavirus-free bubble more so than Will Rogers High School, it’s The Salvation Army North Mabee Boys & Girls Club.
“I was there almost every day,” Kirby said, teaching art classes and loving on the kiddos who swung by, helping them with homework. “They always gave me something to look forward to. Before I even went I knew I’d have a good day at the club.”
Kirby has been going to North Mabee for as long as she can remember: Her mother, who’s now director of the club, was pregnant with her when she began working there, she said.
Kirby was recently recognized for her service at the club, being named first runner-up at the state Youth of the Year competition after winning the local competition for the second year in a row. She won the club’s title the year before that.
The recognition is nothing new for Kirby, but it’s something she prefers to celebrate in silence.
“It’s very cool to be recognized,” she said. “I don’t really like to talk about my accomplishments with other people, but I really do love that feeling.”
Kirby is also president of North Mabee’s Keystone Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs’ leadership program for teens, and knowing the time for her to go off to college is coming near, she’s been striving to make last-minute changes to better the club.
She has already stepped in as an art teacher the past two years, replicating the lessons she sat through at school or teaching herself something the kids expressed an interest in — like self-portraits — before teaching it to them.
But what she’d really like to see is more kids taking advantage of the opportunities she had growing up. The club facilitates a “second family,” she said.
“When you’re growing up there, it’s a habit to always go there if (you’re) going through things at school or home,” Kirby said. “You just always have the club to turn to.”
The club is empty now amid precautions taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, but Kirby hopes she’ll be able to spend her last days there as a high school student or recent graduate. She plans to attend Prairie View A&M University in Texas in the fall and hopes to become an OB/GYN. Her newly claimed titles put her $7,500 closer to that goal with scholarships.
She’s earned $13,000 in scholarships overall, and though she’s not yet sure how she’s going to pay for the rest of school, that’s enough to inspire her to go to school and finish, she said.
“This recognition gives me the motivation to keep inspiring youth in my community,” she said in an earlier news release.
To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa, visit salarmytulsa.org.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455