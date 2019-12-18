Journalists report the news, they don’t make the news.
But when KOTV reporter Reagan Ledbetter witnessed a selfless act of kindness by his colleague, he was so inspired he couldn’t help but tell others.
Ledbetter and KOTV photojournalist Jerome Akintunde had just wrapped up their live shot in front of the Tulsa Jail for a segment on Tuesday’s morning show broadcast when they spotted a newly released inmate with no shoes on his feet making his way out into frigid conditions.
The two commented on what they had just seen as they loaded their camera gear into the car. Without a word, Akintunde made a beeline toward the jail’s entrance.
“I thought he was going to put something in the trash. The next thing I knew, he had his shoes off and kicked them over and the guy put them on. Jerome walked back over and I said, ‘Did you do what I think you just did?’” Ledbetter said. “I walked over and asked the guy if I could take his picture and he said yeah and smiled for the camera.”
Ledbetter knew Akintunde, who has been not only a colleague but a close friend since they were hired at News on 6 around the same time about a year and a half ago, would not want any notice for his good deed. But he thought others could use a little feel-good news in their Facebook feeds.
His post has already been shared more than 2,000 times.
“It was just a cool moment,” said Ledbetter. “I think it's just the perfect story to inspire people, especially this time of year.”
Asked to recall the moment, Akintunde said his only thoughts were “this guy needs these shoes more than me.”
With the simple matter of his size 11 navy Nike sneakers fitting on the size 10 feet of that newly freed man settled in seconds, he and Ledbetter were on their way back to the news station a few blocks away, where Akintunde knew a pair of boots were waiting for him in his locker.
“It was just something that came over my body, that says, ‘Give this guy my shoes.’ It isn’t something that would normally occur to you. I was just in the right place at the right time – God pushed me to be where I needed to be,” said Akintunde.
He laughed nervously when asked about all of the attention he has received from strangers on social media, most of whom thanked him and said he’d made their day.
One person took the time to raise the matter of the criminal allegations against the man Akintunde helped.
“I didn’t get his name. I wish I would have,” Akintunde said. “I was wearing three layers and I was freezing! It was 25 degrees outside. He was literally tiptoeing he was so cold, trying to figure out what to do. How humiliating is it that you get out of jail and you don’t have shoes? It didn’t matter what he did or anything like that. No one should have to freeze.”
A spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, said they do have a clothing bin with donated items for newly released inmates, but it’s limited to sizes on hand.
Akintunde has now had a day and a half to reflect on what transpired, and he’s finally let some of that goodness sink in.
“I talked to my mom about it yesterday. When we were younger, we would always go and help families out around the holidays. I think that’s one reason I didn’t think much of it at the time,” he said. “The more I read the comments on Facebook and stuff about how I inspired others, I think that’s what means so much to me.”